ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudbury police honour fallen officer who died 25 years ago

By Dan Bertrand

Updated

Published

Sudbury event pays tribute to fallen officers Sudbury police holds annual community event paying tribute to eight local officers that passed away in the line of duty.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.