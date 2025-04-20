ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudbury police, Crime Stoppers warn public about rise in distraction thefts

By Dan Bertrand

Published

On March 19, a vulnerable shopper was targeted at a local grocery store. A male distracted her with questions about products while a female accomplice stole her wallet and phone from her cart. The victim’s credit card was later used fraudulently. Authorities released this surveillance image of one of the suspects involved. (Sudbury Crime Stoppers/Facebook)