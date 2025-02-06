Sudbury police arrest wanted man with $117K in drugs, weapons, cash

Members of the Greater Sudbury Police Services arrested a 36-year-old man on Elgin Street in the city's downtown on February 5, 2025. Police located 573.4 grams of fentanyl, 234.1 grams of methamphetamine, 468.6 grams of cocaine, 237.6 grams of hashish oil and oxycodone pills in a bag he was carrying. (Supplied/Greater Sudbury Police Services)