ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudbury, Ont., soccer star earns spot on Olympic team

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Cloé Lacasse on going for gold Sudbury's own Cloé Lacasse talks with Ian Campbell about getting ready to compete in Paris on the Canadian Women’s Olympic Soccer Team.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.