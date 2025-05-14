ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudbury motorist charged with stunt driving after speeding stop

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle on travelling 116 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Regional Road 80 in Greater Sudbury, Ont., on May 9, 2025. The 24-year-old local driver was charged with stunt driving and the vehicle was impounded by police. (Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)