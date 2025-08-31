Northern Ontario

Sudbury man becomes millionaire with Thunder Bay hospital lottery win

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Vince Vocaturo from Greater Sudbury has won $1,205,185, the jackpot in January’s 50/50 draw in support of Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. (Supplied)


















