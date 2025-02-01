ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudbury high school students build safety shelter for snowmobiler

By Angela Gemmill and Dan Bertrand

Published

High school students build snowmobile shelter A group of Sudbury high school students recently celebrated their hard work finishing a safety shelter for snowmobilers.


















