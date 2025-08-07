ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudbury driver caught going 100km/h in a 50km/h zone

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Ontario Provincial Police stopped a G1 driver from Sudbury travelling 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Highway 17 in West Nipissing on August 5, 2025. As a result of the incident the vehicle was impounded for seven days at the owner's expense. (Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)