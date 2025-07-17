ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Special Olympics athletes from northern Ontario on their way to Calgary to compete

By Lydia Chubak

Published

Special Olympic athletes ready to compete Special Olympic athletes from northern Ontario are on their way to the 2024 winter games in Calgary.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.