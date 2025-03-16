ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Snowmobiler found dead after going through the ice on northern Ont. lake

By Dan Bertrand

Snowmobiler goes through the ice in northern Ont. An 82-year-old resident of Temagami has been found dead after his snowmobile went through the ice on Lake Temagami on Monday.


















