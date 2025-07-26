ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Selling bait illegally nets northern Ont. man $15K in fines

By Darren MacDonald

Published

$15K in fines for selling illegal baitfish A man from a community near Kenora has been fined after he sold illegal baitfish to a conservation officer.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.