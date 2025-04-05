ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Security cam footage shows puppies being abandoned in Sudbury

By Lyndsay Aelick

Published

Man 'sickened' to find five abandoned puppies Security cam footage shows five puppies being abandoned in Copper Cliff in Sudbury last week.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.