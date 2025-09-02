Northern Ontario

School Bus Ontario upset over new funding formula

By Dan Bertrand

Published

In this photo taken using a drone, school buses are seen in a lot in Ottawa, Ont. on April 18, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.