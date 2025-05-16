ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sault suspect charged with indecent exposure to children waiting for the school bus

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Indecent exposure charges in the Sault A suspect was charged in Sault Ste. Marie after police received reports of someone exposing themselves to students at a school bus stop.


















