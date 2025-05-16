ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sault students set to take off thanks to new funding

By Dan Bertrand and Cory Nordstrom

Sault museum signs flight partnership Thanks to a new partnership, 900 students in the Sault can learn about the science of flight. Cory Nordstrom reports.


















