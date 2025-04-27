ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sault police warn of stunt driving consequences after 41-year-old charged

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Police service observed a SUV travelling at a high rate of speed on Second Line East in the city on April 17, 2025. A radar lock indicated that the vehicle was travelling 113 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. (Supplied/Sault Ste. Marie Police Service)