Northern Ontario

Sault police seek public help with mischief investigation after Grocer 4 Good window smashed

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Mischief at Grocer 4 Good in the Sault Crime Stoppers & the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is requesting assistance identifying a mischief suspect after a window was smashed.


















