Northern Ontario

Sault police seek help with credit card fraud investigation

By Dan Bertrand

One suspect placed placed orders totalling $17,350 from a business in the 100 block of Second Line East in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., using a fraudulent credit card and a second suspect (pictured here) picked up the purchases on January 8, 2025 and February 10, 2025. (Supplied/Sault Ste. Marie Police Service)