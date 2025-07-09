ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sault College’s plan for its $5M deficit unveiled

By Cory Nordstrom and Dan Bertrand

Published

Sault College plans to balance its books About a month after announcing a nearly $6 million deficit, Sault College officials say they believe they have a plan to balance the budget.


















