ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sault cancer, radiation medicine patients soon to be able to receive local treatment again

By Cory Nordstrom

Published

Sault radiation therapy to resume this summer Equipment replacement that diverted hundreds of cancer patients from Sault Ste. Marie to Greater Sudbury is nearing its end.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.