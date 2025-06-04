ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sault begins phase 2 in waterfront development plan

By Mike McDonald

Published

Sault moves on to phase two of waterfront plan Conceptual designs will be revealed at a public meeting at city hall next week. Mike McDonald has the latest.


















Photos

