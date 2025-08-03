ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Province spending $22M on dam repairs, including in northern Ont.

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Ontario to fix 6 bridges; 2 in the northeast The province has announced more money to help fix up some of the aging dams protecting Ontario communities including two in our region.


















