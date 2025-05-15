ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Powassan man honoured for dedication to local trails

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Celebrating trail champions in the North Jennifer McCourt, head of Discovery Routes in North Bay, tells Tony Ryma about plans to celebrate trail champions this week.


















