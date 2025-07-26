ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Police watchdog investigating after man killed during arrest in Deer Lake First Nation

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after a police officer in Deer Lake First Nation shot and killed a 40-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon. A Special Investigations Unit logo is seen on a truck on April 24, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey)


















