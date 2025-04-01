ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Police say Hwy. 11 stunt driver was impaired by drugs, had weapons

By Darren MacDonald

A 48-year-old from Lacombe, Alta., was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, refusing to comply with a demand, drug trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, weapons offences, driving with cannabis readily available to the driver, stunt driving and driving with an insecure load. (OPP photo)