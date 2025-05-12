ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Police investigating October death of infant in northern Ontario

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Ontario Provincial Police said Friday that the death of an infant last October on Manitoulin Island is now being investigated by the crime unit.


















