ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner

By Chelsea Papineau

Updated

Published

Supporting Human Trafficking Victims Victim Services Toronto's Carly Kalish and Kaitlin Bick join CTV Morning Live to speak about their new anti-human trafficking program.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.