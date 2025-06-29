ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Peak time for northern Ont. wildlife centre that rehabilitates, releases wildlife

By Alana Everson

Published

Busy time at Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre A Sudbury wildlife rescue centre says this is the peak time of year for orphaned & injured animals and birds that require specialized care.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.