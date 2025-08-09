ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury

By Darren MacDonald

Published

City of Greater Sudbury giving building incentives To attract builders to create new rental units to meet housing demands, Greater Sudbury is giving new developer tax breaks.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.