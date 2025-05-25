ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Outdoor patio return to downtown Sudbury amid the hot weather

By Ian Campbell

Published

Patio season kicks off in downtown Sudbury Downtown Sudbury restaurants and bar owners gearing up for a busy patio season saying they're ecstatic to welcome people back.


















