Northern Ontario

OPP seek public assistance in landfill break and enter, theft investigation

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Persons of interest in Powassan landfill thefts Surveillance footage of 2 individuals unlawfully entering Powassan’s landfill while closed on Dec. 1, 2024, and stealing various items.


















