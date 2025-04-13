ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

OPP seek help with recent copper wire thefts in Temiskaming Shores

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Copper wiring. (Courtesy Getty Images)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.