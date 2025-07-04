ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Novice driver near North Bay was speeding, had been drinking, police say

By Darren MacDonald

Published

The incident took place Oct. 18 around 10 p.m. when Mattawa Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle travelling 130 km/h on Highway 17 in Calvin Township. (Supplied)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.