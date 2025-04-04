ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Northern Ont. trio wins top prize with lucky lottery scratch ticket

By Chelsea Papineau

Published

Anna and Stella Arezza of Kapuskasing and Maria Church of Sault Ste. Marie recently won $100,000 playing Instant Lucky game #2406, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Tuesday.


















