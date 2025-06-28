ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Northern Ont. town declares emergency due to flooding

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Emergency declared in Kirkland Lake amid flooding The Town of Kirkland Lake declared a state of emergency on Friday after Murdoch Creek began to spill its banks. Ian Campbell has more.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.