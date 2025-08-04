ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Northern Ont. soccer player signs with American college team

By Amanda Hicks

Published

Northern Ont. soccer player heading to the states Kiara Levac from Sudbury has signed on with a U.S. college team to take her skills to the next level. Amanda Hicks shares her story.


















