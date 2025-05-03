ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Northern Ont. police shoot man carrying a shotgun on Hwy. 11/17

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Ont. police watchdog investigating police shooting Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an officer near Thunder Bay shot and wounded a man on Boxing Day.


















