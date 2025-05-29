ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Northern Ont. motorist charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 150km/h

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Ontario Provincial Police clocked a West Nipissing motorist travelling 154km/h in a 90km/h zone on Highway 17 on May 27, 2025. The driver was charged with stunt driving, received a licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14-days. (Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)