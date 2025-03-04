ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Northern Ont. marks two years since Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Dan Bertrand

Ukrainians sing to mark the 2nd anniversary of war Canadian Ukrainians in North Bay marked the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with song. (Video by Andrii Bieliaiev)


















