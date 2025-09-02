Northern Ontario

Northern Game Expo is back

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Cambrian College in Sudbury will again play host to retro and modern video gamers, card and comic collectors and cosplay enthusiasts this summer, on August 28, for Northern Game Expo 7. This year’s event will feature more than 100 tables with talented artists, comics, collectibles and more. (Supplied)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.