ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

North Bay’s new all-wheel park officially opens

By Eric Taschner and Dan Bertrand

Published

North Bay opens new all-wheel park North Bay opened its new Kiwanis All-Wheel Park Friday afternoon, when several dozen boarders and cyclists tried out the new facility.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.