ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

North Bay soccer club shuts down after 50 years

By Eric Taschner

Published

North Bay soccer club shuts down A long-running soccer club in North Bay is shutting down after 50 years.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.