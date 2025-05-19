ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

North Bay police officer awarded for work in mental health and addictions

By Eric Taschner

Published

North Bay officer receives special award The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police awarded North Bay police Const. Sue Solman the Heroes Beyond the Badge award Tuesday.


















