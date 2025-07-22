ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Nipissing social services board asks for public input on future of housing in a new survey

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Future of housing in the Nipissing District The social services board in the Nipissing District is conducting a survey to help shape the future of housing.


















