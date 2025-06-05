ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

New commander takes the helm at 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base in North Bay

By Eric Taschner

Published

22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base has new commander Col. Richard Jolette passed the reigns of wing commander of 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base to Col. Joe Oldford in a ceremony Thursday.


















