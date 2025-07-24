ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Natural Resources Minister makes big announcements on mining in Sudbury

By Ian Campbell

Published

Money for Sudbury environment, critical minerals Federal minister for energy and natural resources stopped in Sudbury to announce $10M in funding for several sectors.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.