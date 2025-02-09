ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Motorist facing impaired driving charges after vehicle stalled on Hwy. 11: OPP

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Efforts to reduce impaired driving in the north Efforts to reduce impaired driving in the northeast seem to be working in some communities – provincial police say stats are still high.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.