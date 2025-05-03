ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Montreal lumber producer fined $500K for worker’s death in northwestern Ont.

By Darren MacDonald

Published

A Montreal-based lumber producer has been fined $500,000 for the 2022 death of an employee in northwestern Ontario who was killed while trying to repair machinery.


















