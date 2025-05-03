ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

MNR renews call for help with investigation of abandoned cow moose killed in northern Ont.

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Moose killed, abandoned in northern Ont. MNR officer Ron Arnold talks about an unsolved case from October 2024 where a cow moose was killed and abandoned near Chapleau, Ont.


















