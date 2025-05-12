ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Man and woman charged with manslaughter in death of infant in northern Ont.

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Police correct date of infant death Police previously announced the arrest of 2 people in an infant death in Wiikwemkoong in May of this year – but the incident was from 2023.


















